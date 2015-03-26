Giants RB Bradshaw's status iffy with foot injury

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw reportedly suffered a cracked bone in his foot during last Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Newark Star-Ledger reported Thursday that Bradshaw is out indefinitely and that the injury may require surgery.

But ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported later in the day that Bradshaw's foot injury is not serious and he should play Sunday against the Patriots.

Giants head coach Tom Coughlin added to the confusion.

"I really don't know any more than what you have been told," he said. "He has had issues in the past and he has played with a crack or whatever you want to call it in his foot. He has played that way in the past and we don't know what the determination will be just yet. We will wait and see."

Bradshaw, the Giants' leading rusher with 440 yards and five touchdowns, has been held out of practice this week.

The Giants head to New England this weekend in a battle between 5-2 teams. Brandon Jacobs will likely step in and carry more of the load if Bradshaw can't go.