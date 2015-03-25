Giants offensive line making fourth change in 5 games, Diehl starts at RG

The New York Giants' offensive line is getting its fourth face lift in five games.

Veteran lineman David Diehl will be starting at right guard for the Giants (0-4) on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) .

Diehl injured his right thumb late in the preseason and had surgery. He was active for the first time last week, but did not play. He will replace James Brewer, who filled in for Chris Snee, who is sidelined with a hip injury.

Only left tackle Will Beatty and rookie right tackle Justin Pugh have started all four games at the same position.

Injuries to center David Baas (knee-neck) and Snee caused the changes on the line.

