Giants' Nick Gates leaves game on cart after suffering gruesome leg injury

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates was carted off the field Thursday night after suffering a gruesome leg injury in a game against the Washington Football Team.

Gates, who moved to guard after the team placed Shane Lemieux on injured reserve earlier in the day, suffered the injury in the first quarter. It appeared he got his leg rolled up on trying to block Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne.

Medical personnel placed Gates’ leg into an air cast while coach Joe Judge tried to console him. The young lineman managed a smile and waved to the crowd as he was carted to the locker room.

The Giants later announced Gates suffered a lower-leg fracture.

The 25-year-old Nebraska product is in his third season with New York. He played all 16 games for the Giants last season. He also played in each of the team’s 16 games in 2019, starting three.

The Giants’ offensive line has been a source of frustration for fans. Trying to protect Daniel Jones has been a riddle the team has been trying to solve since drafting him in 2019. Jones was sacked 45 times last season. Having Gates was supposed to be a part of the solution.

Losing Gates, potentially for the remainder of the season, is a huge blow to the team.