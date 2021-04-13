Ex-Giant Aldrick Rosas found bloodied, barefoot before being arrested in hit-and-run, new police video shows

Newly obtained police video from former New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas’ arrest last June shows the moment law enforcement discovered him bloodied and barefoot after being involved in a hit-and-run, according to a report.

The dashcam footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows officers in Chico, California, on June 15, 2020, pulling over to where the 26-year-old Pro Bowler was seen walking alongside the road.

Officers immediately ask Rosas to get on his knees, repeatedly calling the 6-foot-3, 221-pound placekicker a "big boy," according to moments captured on the footage. They then tell him that he is being arrested for his involvement in a hit-and-run.

According to reports at the time, witnesses told police Rosas was driving carelessly at 100 mph around 8:25 a.m. in Chico when he supposedly failed to stop at a red light. He then allegedly slammed his black SUV into the side of a pickup truck and drove on.

Witnesses saw the NFL player exit the car after it eventually broke down.

After he was placed in police custody, officers noticed his injuries and that his feet were "pretty messed up."

"Are you hurting anywhere?" the officer can be heard saying. "Or are you just all bloodied up and not hurting?"

Rosas was taken to the hospital for treatment before eventually being booked into the county jail. He would end up pleading no contest to reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license, according to the New York Post. He received three years of probation and no jail time.

Rosas has suspended for four games by the NFL before being released by the Giants. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past season and re-signed in March.