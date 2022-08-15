Giannis Antetokounmpo opens the door on switching teams 'down the line'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a remark Sunday that could leave Milwaukee Bucks fans a bit nervous for the future.

Antetokounmpo appeared on FOX 32 Chicago’s "The Sports Zone" and appeared to suggested he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future. The two-time MVP cited the Bulls’ legacy in the NBA as one of the reasons why Chicago remained an attractive destination for him.

"I think anyone asked that question who plays basketball, if he said no, he’d be a liar. It’s a team that won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago. But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee."

BUCKS’ BOBBY PORTIS RELISHING TIME IN MILWAUKEE, CREDITS KEY FIGURE FOR SUCCESS: ‘SHOUT-OUT TO MY MOM’

Antetokounmpo has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA over the last few seasons. He signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension before the start of the 2021-22 season, so if he were to join Chicago down the line, it would not be until he is in his 30s.

Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He has been an All-Star for the last six seasons and is averaging 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game over the course of his career.

The story of Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, emigrating from Nigeria to Greece on their way to achieving their NBA dream was the subject of the movie "Rise."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bucks won a championship in 2021. Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP.