Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo opens the door on switching teams 'down the line'

Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career with the Bucks

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Giannis Antetokounmpo made a remark Sunday that could leave Milwaukee Bucks fans a bit nervous for the future.

Antetokounmpo appeared on FOX 32 Chicago’s "The Sports Zone" and appeared to suggested he would be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls in the future. The two-time MVP cited the Bulls’ legacy in the NBA as one of the reasons why Chicago remained an attractive destination for him.

"I think anyone asked that question who plays basketball, if he said no, he’d be a liar. It’s a team that won multiple championships, a team with one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play this game," he said. 

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gets past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

"It’s a no-brainer, everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago. But right now, I’m committed to Milwaukee."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks, looks to pass against Javonte Green, #24 of the Chicago Bulls, during Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the United Center on April 24, 2022 in Chicago. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA over the last few seasons. He signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension before the start of the 2021-22 season, so if he were to join Chicago down the line, it would not be until he is in his 30s.

Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He has been an All-Star for the last six seasons and is averaging 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game over the course of his career.

The story of Antetokounmpo and his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas, emigrating from Nigeria to Greece on their way to achieving their NBA dream was the subject of the movie "Rise."

Giannis Antetokounmpo, #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks, walks to the baseline prior to Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 27, 2022 in Milwaukee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Bucks won a championship in 2021. Antetokounmpo was named NBA Finals MVP.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.