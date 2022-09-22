Georgia teen suffered medical emergency during flag football game before death: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia teen who died Wednesday during a flag football game reportedly suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital.

The teen was identified as a high school student at The Weber School – a private Jewish community high school in Sandy Springs, a suburb of Atlanta.

The school said there would be counseling services on hand, and class was canceled Thursday.

"The Weber School is mourning the tragic loss yesterday of a member of our Senior class. Last night and this morning, students, faculty, staff, and parents came together in solidarity and meaningful reflection and prayer," Harwitz said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Starting today, Weber is partnering with Jewish communal agencies and mental health resources to provide teams of therapists, counselors, and rabbis to support our students, faculty, staff, and parents. All classes, athletic practices, events, and co-curricular programs have been canceled today. We are deeply grateful for the expressions of love and support that so many throughout greater Atlanta have shared upon hearing this tragic news. At this time, Weber’s singular concern is to care for our grieving community."

It was initially reported the teen had died during practice.

Sandy Springs police declined to provide details to Fox News Digital, but said they "are working with the family and the school."

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.