Georgia, Mississippi State baseball players get into heated skirmish after play at plate, sparking ejections

Georgia Bulldogs baseball took home a win on Saturday night against Mississippi State, but it didn’t come without a heated moment late in the game.

With the game tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth, the Mississippi State Bulldogs threw out Dillon Carter at a play at the plate. Mississippi State catcher Johnny Long stood over Carter as he was on the ground in the dirt and kept nudging into him. The home plate umpire separated Long.

Kolby Branch, who was in the on-deck circle, started to yell at Long as he walked back to the dugout. Players from both teams then started a scrum.

Umpires and SEC officials decided to eject 11 people from the game for leaving the dugout or bullpen to enter the field during a potential incident.

In the end, Clayton Chadwick hit a home run in the top of the ninth to give Georgia the lead and eventually the 3-2 win.

"I don't know where to start on this one tonight as it's the craziest game I've been a part of as well," Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson said after the game, per the school’s website. "I talk a lot about believing in yourself and enjoying hard things, and how hard things can make you better, not just in the game of baseball but in life."

"Clayton Chadwick is one of our best outfielders. He happens to misplay a ball tonight, it happens. He was resilient. I told him, 'You're going make a play that's going to win us this ball game.' I didn't realize it was going to be a homer, but it was and we were very resilient. It was a total team win."

Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis was upset with the ejection decisions.

"That is bad," he said, per Dawg Nation. "My team is on the field doing what are they supposed to do."

The SEC said Sunday that Mississippi State’s Long and Logan Kohler and Georgia’s Henry Hunter, Fernando Gonzalez and Daniel Padysak were suspended for the game. Gonzalez was allowed to serve his suspension on Tuesday.