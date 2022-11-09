Georgetown snaps 21-game losing streak, kicks off college basketball season with overtime win

With a new college basketball season comes hope for struggling programs, especially for Georgetown, which last won a game on Dec. 15, 2021.

Under head coach Patrick Ewing, Georgetown went 0-19 in conference play last season, causing Ewing to change his entire coaching staff.

The changes appear to have made at least a small level of impact as the Hoyas finally got in the winning column Tuesday night, beating Coppin State 99-89 in overtime to snap a 21-game losing streak.

MICHIGAN STATE HEAD COACH TOM IZZO REACTS TO FOOTBALL INCIDENT, SUPPORTS MEL TUCKER’S HANDLING

"When you’re not successful, you have to change," Ewing said at the team’s media day, according to WTOP News. "So I’ve made the changes that I believe that I’ve needed to make. Sometimes you have to relinquish some of your authority if you want to be successful."

HARTFORD MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH JOHN GALLAGHER RESIGNS, CLAIMS UNIVERSITY ‘JEAPORDIZED’ PLAYER SAFETY

It wasn’t an easy win for the Hoyas, who were forced into overtime on a buzzer-beating three by Coppin State guard Mike Hood.

But Georgetown outscored Coppin State 16-6 in overtime to start off the season on a winning note.

USC HEAD COACH FALLS TO FORMER TEAM 10 YEARS AFTER MAGICAL SWEET 16 RUN

The Hoyas were led by sophomore transfer Primo Spears, who scored 28 points on 10-19 shooting from the floor.

"Coach has expressed that I need to be a leader for this team for us to go far," Spears said before the season. "Just [be] a coach on the floor, making sure everybody eats before me. We have some great pieces, so [I’m] just making sure I put them in the right places."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ewing is entering his sixth season as head coach of Georgetown, with the Hoyas reaching the NCAA Tournament just once under his leadership.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The great thing about this year, about now, is it's a new year," Ewing told reporters prior to the game Tuesday, according to ESPN. "We're starting off fresh. We have to make sure that we get and stay on track from start to finish and make sure that we are positive and upbeat and all the things that we talked about from this summer."