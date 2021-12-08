Expand / Collapse search
Fully vaccinated Saints RB Mark Ingram tests positive for COVID-19

Ingram, who is fully vaccinated, will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
Nola.com is reporting that Saints running back Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 31: Mark Ingram II #14 of the New Orleans Saints reacts with fans during a NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Ingram, who is fully vaccinated, will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear whether Ingram is experiencing symptoms or is asymptomatic. Per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, Ingram can return to action with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart if he’s asymptomatic.

Ingram, 31, faces an uphill battle to play in the Saints’ (5-7) road tilt against the Jets (3-9) on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) arrives at New Era Field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports - 13779869

The Saints are already banged up at running back with Alvin Kamara out with a knee injury since Nov. 7. Ingram, acquired by the Saints from the Texans on Oct. 29, has filled in admirably. Although he missed the Saints’ 31-6 loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Ingram has rushed for 163 yards on 40 carries and one touchdown in three games with Kamara sidelined. He’s been effective in the passing game as well, catching 11 passes for 84 yards.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Mark Ingram II #21 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts on the sideline during the first half in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The COVID-19 bug has been going around the NFL in recent days, with 11 players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday alone. Ingram’s teammate, defensive end Cameron Jordan, was one of the 11. Jordan is reportedly fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.