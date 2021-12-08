Fully vaccinated Saints RB Mark Ingram tests positive for COVID-19

Nola.com is reporting that Saints running back Mark Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Ingram, who is fully vaccinated, will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear whether Ingram is experiencing symptoms or is asymptomatic. Per the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, Ingram can return to action with two negative tests at least 24 hours apart if he’s asymptomatic.

Ingram, 31, faces an uphill battle to play in the Saints’ (5-7) road tilt against the Jets (3-9) on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on CBS.

The Saints are already banged up at running back with Alvin Kamara out with a knee injury since Nov. 7. Ingram, acquired by the Saints from the Texans on Oct. 29, has filled in admirably. Although he missed the Saints’ 31-6 loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving, Ingram has rushed for 163 yards on 40 carries and one touchdown in three games with Kamara sidelined. He’s been effective in the passing game as well, catching 11 passes for 84 yards.

The COVID-19 bug has been going around the NFL in recent days, with 11 players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday alone. Ingram’s teammate, defensive end Cameron Jordan, was one of the 11. Jordan is reportedly fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.