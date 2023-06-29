Expand / Collapse search
Kyrie Irving
Published

‘Full expectation’ is for Kyrie Irving to re-sign with Mavericks: report

The market for Irving is reportedly 'extremely limited'

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
As NBA Free Agency prepares to open Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET, Kyrie Irving's services will be up for grabs. 

The eight-time All-Star is set to become a free agent, and despite his on-court brilliance, the market for Irving is reportedly "extremely limited." 

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic play against the Hornets

Kyrie Irving, #2 of the Dallas Mavericks, congratulates Luka Doncic, #77, during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on March 24, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Irving, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 NBA season, is expected to re-sign with the Mavs. 

"The market for Kyrie Irving, legitimate places that he would leave Dallas for that makes sense, that are available to him, it’s extremely limited. Perhaps almost nil," ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday on "SportsCenter." 

"I think the full expectation is that he returns in Dallas. The question will be, what kind of a deal does he go back on? Howe many years on a contract? I don’t think the money will be as much of an issue as how many full-guaranteed years are there for Kyrie Irving. I think that’s where the negotiation is gonna be between he and the Mavericks." 

Kyrie Irving plays against the Kings

Kyrie Irving, #2 of the Dallas Mavericks, looks on during action against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.  (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Irving is eligible for a five-year, $272 million max contract. 

Irving’s career has been a rollercoaster over the past several years, with the NBA champion failing to play in more than 60 games in a season over the past four years due to injuries and off-the-court issues. 

Irving was suspended for eight games during the 2022-23 season for sharing an antisemitic film on social media before requesting a trade out of Brooklyn around the NBA’s trade deadline. 

Kyrie Irving makes Mavericks debut

Kyrie Irving, #2 of the Dallas Mavericks, at Crypto.com Arena on February 8, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

He appeared in 20 games with the Mavericks and averaged 26.9 points, five rebounds, and six assists per game. 

Dallas went 8-12 when Irving played and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.