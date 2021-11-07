Fresno State football fans get into out-of-control melee during game

The Fresno State and Boise State game was important for both teams in helping decide which bowl game they will play in at the end of the season.

On Saturday, the fight on the field appeared to be overshadowed by a brutal fight in the stands that took place among several spectators.

Videos posted on social media showed punches being traded in the stands, and another video showed the fight spilling out onto the sidelines.

"People just don’t know how to act," one fan tweeted. "A melee occurred at the endzone when a man came out of the stands to fight with someone else and then swung at officers when they approached him. It took 4 of them to bring the individual down. Wildin out."

Boise State would dominate the then-No. 25 Fresno State. Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier passed for 283 yards and a touchdown in the 40-14 win.

"Had a pretty good idea that they were going to be able to do this today because of how they worked throughout the week, their mindset, how they focused when we got down here. Nobody wavered from the plan," Boise State coach Andy Avalos said.

Fresno State’s Jake Haener had 279 passing yards and two touchdowns along with three interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.