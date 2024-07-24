Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    19 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics men's soccer team: PHOTOS

    The United States men's soccer team will enter the Paris Olympics searching for a medal after disappointment in other tournaments. Here's Team USA.

    Start Slideshow
  • Nathan Harriel smiles
    Nathan Harriel smiles during USMNT U23 training on July 16, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jack McGlyn in camp
    Jack McGlynn makes a cross during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Duncan McGuire in camp
    Tanner Tessmann, Paxten Aaronson, Djordje Mihailovic and Jack McGlynn gather around Duncan McGuire during USMNT U23 training on July 12, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Djordje Mihaliovic in camp
    Djordje Mihailovic dribbles the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 23, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kevin Paredes in camp
    Kevin Paredes shoots the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Miles Robinson in camp
    Miles Robinson smiles during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Patrick Schulte in camp
    Patrick Schulte prepares to catch the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Gaga Slonina in camp
    Gaga Slonina looks on during USMNT U23 training on July 17, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tanner Tessman in camp
    Tanner Tessmann dribbles the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 23, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • John Tolkin in camp
    John Tolkin looks for a pass during USMNT U23 training on July 17, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Caleb Wiley in camp
    Caleb Wiley makes a pass during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Griffin Yow in camp
    Griffin Yow shoots the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 20, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Walker Zimmerman in camp
    Walker Zimmerman warms up during USMNT U23 training on July 16, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Paxten Aaronson in camp
    Paxten Aaronson screams in celebration of scoring the winning goal during USMNT U23 training on July 17, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Taylor Booth in camp
    Taylor Booth dribbles the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 23, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Gianluca Busio in camp
    Gianluca Busio smiles while doing an exercise during USMNT U23 training on July 23, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Benjamin Cremaschi in camp
    Benjamin Cremaschi shoots the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 21, 2024 in Marseille, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Maximillian Dietz in camp
    Maximilian Dietz heads the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 20, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.
    read more
    Andrea Vilchez/ISI/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Christos Bisiotis is seen working in his home kitchen in Coral Springs, Florida. Inset photo shows him posing with former President Bill Clinton during a charity event in New Jersey in 2013.
    Christos Bisiotis is pictured here working in his home kitchen in Coral Springs, Florida. The inset photo shows him posing with former President Clinton during a charity event in New Jersey in 2013.
    read more
    Peter Burke; Christos Bisiotis / Fox News
  • Published
    19 Images

    2024 Team USA Olympics men's soccer team: PHOTOS

    The United States men's soccer team will enter the Paris Olympics searching for a medal after disappointment in other tournaments. Here's Team USA.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • 2024 Team USA Olympics men's soccer team: PHOTOS
  • Nathan Harriel smiles
  • Jack McGlyn in camp
  • Duncan McGuire in camp
  • Djordje Mihaliovic in camp
  • Kevin Paredes in camp
  • Miles Robinson in camp
  • Patrick Schulte in camp
  • Gaga Slonina in camp
  • Tanner Tessman in camp
  • John Tolkin in camp
  • Caleb Wiley in camp
  • Griffin Yow in camp
  • Walker Zimmerman in camp
  • Paxten Aaronson in camp
  • Taylor Booth in camp
  • Gianluca Busio in camp
  • Benjamin Cremaschi in camp
  • Maximillian Dietz in camp
  • Christos Bisiotis is seen working in his home kitchen in Coral Springs, Florida. Inset photo shows him posing with former President Bill Clinton during a charity event in New Jersey in 2013.
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 19