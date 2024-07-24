Move Back
2024 Team USA Olympics men's soccer team: PHOTOS
The United States men's soccer team will enter the Paris Olympics searching for a medal after disappointment in other tournaments. Here's Team USA.
- Nathan Harriel smiles during USMNT U23 training on July 16, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.read more
- Jack McGlynn makes a cross during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Tanner Tessmann, Paxten Aaronson, Djordje Mihailovic and Jack McGlynn gather around Duncan McGuire during USMNT U23 training on July 12, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.read more
- Djordje Mihailovic dribbles the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 23, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Kevin Paredes shoots the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Miles Robinson smiles during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Patrick Schulte prepares to catch the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Gaga Slonina looks on during USMNT U23 training on July 17, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.read more
- Tanner Tessmann dribbles the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 23, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- John Tolkin looks for a pass during USMNT U23 training on July 17, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.read more
- Caleb Wiley makes a pass during USMNT U23 training on July 22, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Griffin Yow shoots the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 20, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.read more
- Walker Zimmerman warms up during USMNT U23 training on July 16, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.read more
- Paxten Aaronson screams in celebration of scoring the winning goal during USMNT U23 training on July 17, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.read more
- Taylor Booth dribbles the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 23, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Gianluca Busio smiles while doing an exercise during USMNT U23 training on July 23, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Benjamin Cremaschi shoots the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 21, 2024 in Marseille, France.read more
- Maximilian Dietz heads the ball during USMNT U23 training on July 20, 2024 in Bordeaux, France.read more
