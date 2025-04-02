Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Maine's defiance of Trump's transgender athletes ban referred to DOJ

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE – Amid Maine's dispute with President Donald Trump's executive order concerning the participation of transgender athletes in women's and girls' sports, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) referred the states "noncompliance" with Title IX rules to the Justice Department for enforcement. Continue reading …

THERE'S AN EXPLANATION – Maine school officials offered an explanation for its "noncompliance with Title IX" as the Trump administration referred the state to the Justice Department following the state's refusal to bar transgender athletes from women's and girls' sports. Continue reading …

PLACING BLAME – Republican Rep. Laurel Libby pointed the finger at Maine Gov. Janet Mills and the state's Democratic lawmakers after the Trump admin referred Maine's ‘noncompliance with Title IX’ to the Justice Department. Continue reading …

TAKING A STAND – In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said a state law that permits biological males to compete with biological females contradicts the "spirit and intent of Title IX." Continue reading …

FINAL WARNING – The U.S. Department of Education issued a letter to the Maine Department of Education which advised a final deadline of April 11 to address the issue or risk a second referral to the Justice Department. " Continue reading …

WHITE HOUSE VISIT – The Eagles accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. Eagles owner Jerrery Lurie described the upcoming visit as a "time-honored tradition" and made it clear that acceptance of the invitation was not politically motivated. Continue reading …

'FOOTBALL TYPE OF PLAY’ – Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce addressed the health and safety concerns surrounding the tush push amid talks to potentially outlaw the play. Continue reading …

COLLEGE BASKETBALL CROWN – Cincinnati notched a decisive win over DePaul in the first round of the College Basketball Crown, while UCF pulled away from Oregon State. The Bearcats and Knights will go head-to-head on Thursday. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – In an exclusive interview, FOX Sports learned how Vincent Jordan singing "LeBron, LeBron, LeBron James" over and over again in a rhythm and blues style, became a TikTok sensation. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – The controversial tush push is safe, at least for now. NFL owners agreed to table a vote on a proposal to ban the short-yardage play from the league. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' "The Facility" reacts to reports that the Dallas Cowboys have offered Micah Parsons the largest non-QB deal in NFL history. Watch here …

