Former WBC welterweight champ Victor Ortiz charged with rape

Former welterweight boxing champion Victor Ortiz-- who was scheduled to fight this weekend-- was charged Monday for allegedly raping a woman earlier this year, The Ventura County Star reported.

Authorities issued a warrant for Ortiz’s arrest on Monday following a months-long investigation. In late March, a woman contacted the Oxnard Police Department alleging that Ortiz had sexually assaulted her, according to Ventura County Superior Court records.

Oxnard is about an hours’ drive north of Los Angeles.

Police said Ortiz, who lives in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana, turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon.

Ortiz has acted in movies including "The Expendables 3" and TV shows including "Ray Donovan." He competed on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013.

Ortiz faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration when he appears in court on Oct. 10.

The Ventura County Sheriff's website shows that Ortiz posted $100,000 bail and was released. It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.

The 31-year-old held the WBC welterweight belt in 2011 before losing it to Floyd Mayweather Jr. He has a 32-6-3 record with 25 knockouts and is scheduled to face John Molina on Saturday in a 10-round bout in Ontario, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.