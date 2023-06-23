Expand / Collapse search
Former Warriors guard Jordan Poole appears to react to trade by unfollowing ex-teammate Draymond Green

Poole signed a four-year contract extension with the Warriors in October

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Jordan Poole's run with the Golden State Warriors came to an end on Thursday when he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards agreed to send 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul to the Warriors in exchange for Poole, according to multiple reports. Several hours after the deal was announced, Poole appeared to react to the trade by making a subtle move on social media — unfollowing former teammate Draymond Green.

A search of Poole's Instagram on Thursday revealed that Green's name was not listed on the new Wizards guard's "following" list.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during a game

Draymond Green, left, and Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors look on during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Oct, 25, 2022. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

However, as of Friday afternoon, Poole was still listed as one of Green's 995 followers.

Poole and Green made headlines prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season when video was leaked of a punch being thrown at Poole by Green at a Warriors practice.

The now-infamous altercation became a point of contention throughout the season. Green said the punch ultimately contributed to Golden State's playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Poole pointed to "maturity" when he addressed the incident after the season.

Draymond Green high fives Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors high-five during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Dec. 18, 2022. (Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I don’t speak on it much. But I will say… you’ve got to have a different level of maturity. We had a season to play." Poole told ESPN in May. "You’re going to have to play with these people in the locker room, and that’s why I said maturity is a big thing."

Poole has 2.2 million Instagram followers, but he has not been very active on the platform over the past couple of months.

Draymond Green helps up Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green helps up Jordan Poole during Round 1 Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on April 26, 2023. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Poole was the 28th overall pick in 2019 and developed into a significant offensive player for Golden State. He played a key role during the team's 2022 championship run.

In October 2022, the Warriors and Poole agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension. Now, the 24-year-old will suit up for a different team. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.