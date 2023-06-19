Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Published

Warriors' Draymond Green declines player option, set to become free agent

Green is a four-time NBA champion

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Draymond Green was an integral piece to the Golden State Warriors’ championship run over the last decade, and this summer, he appears to be set to test the open market.

Green declined his player option on Monday and will become an unrestricted free agent, his agent Rich Paul told multiple outlets. Paul told ESPN that the possibility of returning to Golden State was not off the table.

"We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," he said.

Draymond Green vs the Rockets

Draymond Green, #23 of the Golden State Warriors, looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 20, 2023 in Houston. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The Warriors selected Green in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. He became a four-time All-Star and eight-time All-Defensive First Team as he played alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and briefly, Kevin Durant.

The four-time NBA champion has averaged 8.7 points, 7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in 758 games. He was set to make $27.6 million if he exercised the option.

However, Green, 33, came under fire at the start of the 2022-23 season when he was seen punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a practice. According to ESPN, Green struggled to "fully regain the trust of his teammates."

Draymond Green vs the Lakers

Draymond Green, #23 of the Golden State Warriors, brings the ball up court during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 73 games this season. The Warriors finished sixth in the Western Conference after defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them from the playoffs in the conference semis.

Green’s imminent departure from the Warriors marks the latest change to the organization.

Last week, Golden State promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager replacing Bob Myers, who announced in May he would leave the organization when his contract runs out at the end of June.

Draymond Green vs the Grizzlies

Draymond Green, #23 of the Golden State Warriors, brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 18, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department," Warriors team owner Joe Lacob said. "He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office. He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches—all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.