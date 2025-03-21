Former Patriots No. 1 overall pick Kenneth Sims dead at 65

Former New England Patriots No. 1 overall pick Kenneth Sims died on Friday at the age of 65.

Sims had been battling illness and died in his sleep, per 247sports.

Sims, who was the first pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, played eight years in the NFL, all with the Patriots. Across 74 career games, Sims recorded 17 sacks.

Throughout his NFL career, Sims dealt with numerous injuries. The only season in which he played in every game was 1984.

The defensive end underwent back surgery in 1987, which limited him to 12 games. The following season, in 1988, he ruptured his Achilles tendon and played in just one game.

Sims played 15 games in 1989 before a knee injury sidelined him for the last game, and he then retired.

When Sims was drafted in 1982, he became the third Texas Longhorn to be chosen with the top pick.

After Sims backed up future Pro Football Hall of Famers Steve McMichael and Bill Acker during his sophomore season at Texas, he burst onto the scene in his junior season. Sims recorded 131 tackles and was named All-Southwest Conference and an All-American.

As a senior, Sims was named All-Southwest Conference and an All-American again, in addition to being the first Texas Longhorn to ever win the Lombardi Award.

The Lombardi Award is given to the college football lineman who best exemplifies legendary NFL head coach Vince Lombardi, focusing on character, discipline and excellence.

Also in his senior year, Sims was the top defensive vote-getter for the Heisman Trophy after having helped Texas to a 10-1-1 record and a Cotton Bowl win in 1982.

During his collegiate career, Sims had 322 tackles, 29 sacks, 50 tackles for loss, 15 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks.

