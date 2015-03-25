Former Oakland Raiders TE Brandon Myers signs with New York Giants as a free agent

Former Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers has signed with the New York Giants as a free agent.

The Giants announced the signing of the former University of Iowa product Sunday without disclosing details.

Myers spent the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders. He's played in 58 career games with 28 starts and posted his best season in 2012, when he started all 16 games and had career-high totals of 79 receptions for 806 yards and four touchdowns.