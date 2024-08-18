Expand / Collapse search
Former NFL starter arrested after allegedly urinating on passenger during flight

Gosder Cherilus was the 17th pick of the 2008 NFL Draft

Ryan Morik
Former NFL player Gosder Cherilus was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of urinating on a passenger during a flight.

The 2008 first-round pick was on a Delta flight headed to Dublin when the airline said he acted in an "unruly" manner.

The flight was routed back to Logan Airport in Boston, and he was taken into custody after the plane had landed.

Gosder Cherlius

Gosder Cherilus #77 of the Detroit moves to block Casey Hayward #29 of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 9, 2012 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 27-20. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Police told Boston 25 News that Cherilus was arrested for disorderly conduct.

"Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin on August 17 returned to Boston Logan due to an unruly customer and was met by law enforcement," a Delta spokesperson told the Boston outlet. "Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel."

The other passengers boarded a plane to Ireland on Sunday night - he is scheduled to be arraigned in a Boston court Monday.

Cherilus

Gosder Cherilus #77 of the Detroit Lions runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the St. Louis Rams at Ford Field on September 9, 2012 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Rams 27-23. (Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

Cherlius starred as an offensive lineman during his time at Boston College - he redshifted in 2013 and then became the 17th overall pick in 2008 by the Detroit Lions.

In his first eight seasons, out of the 117 games he played, he started in 113 of them.

He spent his first five seasons in Detroit before signing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency ahead of the 2013 season - his $35 million contract made him the highest-paid right tackle at the time.

Cherlius with Colts

Gosder Cherilus #78 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 14, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

However, he only lasted two seasons there, despite signing for five years. He then spent his final two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2017.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.