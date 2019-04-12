Former NFL player sentenced to 12 years in prison for cocaine possession

A former NFL linebacker has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after being found in possession of more than 600 grams of cocaine.

Kenneth Leon Tippins, who played for the Atlanta Falcons from 1990 to 1995, was on probation following a separate 10-year sentence for drug conviction when police checked up on him at his rural Georgia home in May 2018. When police couldn't find the 52-year-old, they went down the street to his son's home, where Tippins answered the door and allowed police to search his home, AJC reports.

Police found “multiple open boxes of clear plastic sandwich bags and a food saver vacuum sealer” in the kitchen, and 22 clear bags containing cocaine in the master bedroom.

HALL OF FAME LINEMAN FORREST GREGG DIES AT 85

In a plea agreement set in January, Tippins admitted that he “knowingly possessed with the intent to distribute 612.47 grams of cocaine.”

On Thursday, he was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison, which he will serve alongside his remaining time for his previous drug conviction. He was released on probation in 2013 for that charge, which was set to expire in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tippins was not selected for the 1989 NFL draft after graduating from high school, but played one season with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Atlanta Falcons in 1990.