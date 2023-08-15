Expand / Collapse search
NCAA

Former NCAA athletic trainer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting female athletes

Scott Shaw was the athletic trainer for San Jose State

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Scott Shaw, a former athletic trainer at San Jose State University, pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting female athletes during treatments.

Shaw worked at the school from 2006 to 2020 and contended his treatments were legitimate. He was accused of shutting down complaints in person, saying he was the expert.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors of abusing his authority by groping female athletes. He faces two years in prison, one for each charge.

San jose assault survivors

From right, Linzy Warkentin, Kirsten Trammell and Caitlin Macky say they were sexually abused by their athletic trainer at San Jose State a decade ago. The three are photographed at the Palm Canyon in Balboa Park in San Diego, Dec. 13, 2021. (Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun/USA Today Network)

Eight former athletes in five women's sports took the witness stand during the trial, according to USA Today. The case resulted in a mistrial earlier this month.

Athletes said Shaw touched and rubbed their breasts, buttocks and groins. Thirty women have come forward, and the school has awarded them a combined $7 million. Shaw had been cleared of any wrongdoing despite 17 swimmers reporting assault to the school in 2009. 

However, the case was reopened in 2019.

NCAA swimming banners

NCAA banners hang before the start of the Division I men's swimming and diving championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center March 24, 2023, in Minneapolis.  (Carlos Gonzalez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

An outside law firm concluded Shaw violated the school's sexual harassment policy and that the school itself violated Title IX by failing to respond to the initial claims.

"Those who were harmed by the actions of Scott Shaw shouldered a burden for years and patiently waited for their day in court," the university said in a statement Tuesday. "We hope they feel some vindication in this result. The university is committed to preventing sexual misconduct and will be vigilant in protecting our campus community."

View of swim meet

The competition pool during the Division III women’s swimming and diving championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center March 18, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C.  (Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Shaw will be sentenced Nov. 14. Impact statements are expected to be read there by victims.