Ex-NBA player J.R. Smith punches, kicks man who allegedly vandalized car during LA George Floyd riots: video

Former NBA star J.R. Smith attacked a man who allegedly vandalized his car during the unrest in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd, according to a video that emerged Sunday.

TMZ Sports released the footage of Smith kicking and punching the man, and he landed several shots to his head. When the man stood up, Smith landed one final shot to his head before some of Smith’s friends came to his side, and the man eventually ran away.

Before the video even got out, Smith explained why he attacked the man.

“One of these little motherf--king white boys, didn’t know where he was going, and broke my f--king window in my truck,” Smith explained in a video. “Broke my sh--... So when the footage come out, and ya’ll see it, I chased him down and whooped his a--. He broke my window. This ain’t no hate crime, I ain’t got no problem with nobody who ain’t got no problem with me.

“There’s a problem with the motherf--king system, that’s it,” Smith added. “The motherf--ker broke my window, and I whooped his a--. He didn’t know who window he broke, and he got his a-- whooped.”

Smith, who had taken part in Los Angeles protests, said his truck was parked in a residential area, nowhere near any stores that were being looted during the riots.