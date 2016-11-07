Expand / Collapse search
Last Update July 6, 2017

Former Colorado Avalanche player Marek Svatos found dead in home at 34

By Fox 31 Denver | Fox News
Colorado Avalnache winger Marek Svatos in 2009.

Colorado Avalnache winger Marek Svatos in 2009. (REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Former Avalanche forward Marek Svatos has died, the Lone Tree, Colorado, Police Department said. Svatos was 34.

Svatos died Saturday in Lone Tree, where he lived with his wife and two children.

Police said they were called to Svatos' home on Bluffmont Drive about midnight Friday for a medical issue. When officers arrived, they found Svatos was already deceased and the coroner's office was called.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced his death Sunday morning but did not say how he died.

"The entire Avalanche organization is extremely saddened by this news," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. "Marek was a tremendous person, a talented hockey player and a great teammate. Our thoughts, prayers and our deepest sympathy to his wife, children and his entire family."

