Former Colorado Avalanche player Marek Svatos found dead in home at 34

Former Avalanche forward Marek Svatos has died, the Lone Tree, Colorado, Police Department said. Svatos was 34.

Svatos died Saturday in Lone Tree, where he lived with his wife and two children.

We're sad to learn about passing of former Slovak national team, @Avalanche player Marek Svatos. More later on https://t.co/ldDBa42X8a pic.twitter.com/AR02xcYy0K — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) November 6, 2016

Police said they were called to Svatos' home on Bluffmont Drive about midnight Friday for a medical issue. When officers arrived, they found Svatos was already deceased and the coroner's office was called.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced his death Sunday morning but did not say how he died.

"The entire Avalanche organization is extremely saddened by this news," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. "Marek was a tremendous person, a talented hockey player and a great teammate. Our thoughts, prayers and our deepest sympathy to his wife, children and his entire family."

