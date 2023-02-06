Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed

Details surrounding the death of former Arizona Wildcats swimmer Ty Wells were released Friday.

Wells, 23, died of natural causes "secondary to a disseminated streptococcal bacterial infection following a protracted upper respiratory tract infection," the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Wells died on Jan. 27. Authorities said the results came from a postmortem examination with subsequent laboratory testing. Strep throat is usually treatable, but other forms of streptococcal bacterial infections could be more severe, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke lauded Wells in his weekly Wednesday newsletter.

"Ty was a decorated swimmer, dedicated student and outstanding leader who was a member of our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and was passionate about serving in the community," Heeke wrote.

EASTERN ILLINOIS BASKETBALL PLAYER TAKES SWIPE AT FAN SITTING COURTSIDE, DISCIPLINE TO BE HANDLED 'INTERNALLY'

"He was also known for his smile that would light up a room and was a compassionate Wildcat who cared for all of his teammates as well as student-athletes from all our programs. Ty earned his college degree in May and was very proud to represent the University of Arizona as a Wildcat. We are grateful for his impact in the lives of countless members of the Arizona Wildcat community.

"We are keeping the Wells family, as well as Ty’s friends, teammates, colleagues and loved ones, in our thoughts as we remember this tremendous young man."

Wells swam the breaststroke events from 2018-22 for Arizona. He finished in 10th in the Pac-12 Championships last season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had earned his bachelor’s degree in health and science and physiology in May 2022, the school said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.