Florida State sports alumni Brooks Koepka, Jared Verse, others react to deadly campus shooting

The deadly campus shooting at Florida State University Thursday shocked the nation.

Several former star Florida State athletes spoke out in support of fellow Seminoles after at least two were killed and at least six were injured.

The grieving former FSU athletes included LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse and former Seminoles star quarterback and current New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis.

The shooting began at around 11:50 a.m. The two people killed were not FSU students, according to authorities.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, authorities identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at the school.

Ikner was transported to a hospital after being "neutralized" by authorities. Police also said his mother is a sheriff's deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office, adding Ikner used his mother's weapon in the killing.

FSU has canceled all classes through Friday and said athletic events in Tallahassee were canceled through the weekend.

"All Florida State athletics home events through Sunday, April 20, have been canceled," a statement said. "Further updates on events scheduled for next week will be communicated when available."

FSU President Richard McCullough issued a statement on X, calling the shooting "a tragic and senseless act of violence."

The cancellations will include a three-game series for the school's No. 7-ranked baseball team against Virginia starting Thursday, and the No. 4 softball team's final home series of the regular season against Georgia Tech, starting Friday.

The school's last two spring football practices have also been canceled.

"There will be more updates in the days ahead and more time to reflect and heal. But, now, we mourn together," the president said. "We lean on one another. And we remember who we are. We are Florida State. We are family. And we stand together."

