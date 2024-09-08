Florida high school football player dead at 18 after collapsing during game

A Florida high school football died after collapsing during a game on Friday night.

Chance Gainer played wide receiver and defensive back for Port St. Joe High School. The 18-year-old senior collapsed during a game at Liberty County High School.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gainer was running toward the play when he went down, Port St. Joe athletic director, Vice Principal Tim Davis, told the Northwest Florida Daily News. Coaches rushed to his side when he went down and called for paramedics immediately.

"He just went to the ground suddenly," Davis told the outlet.

Gainer, who scored a touchdown in the game, was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. He later died at the hospital.

GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL WHERE DEADLY SHOOTING HAPPENED GETS WAVE OF EMOTIONAL RESPONSES FROM FOOTBALL RIVALS

Davis said there were about four minutes left in Friday’s game when school officials learned of the teen’s death. The decision was made to finish the game with Port St. Joe winning, 28-0.

Gainer’s teammates were then told of his death.

The scene was heartbreaking. Parents came down on the field to comfort their kids. "Such a helpless feeling," Davis said.

Gainer was an honors student who visited Vanderbilt University to discuss possibly attending there, Gulf County School Superintendent Jim Norton told WJHG-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gainer "had world-class speed, but more importantly, had a world-class personality," Norton said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.