Fletcher Cox's 911 burglary call released, tells police: 'I'm about to blow his brains out'

The 911 call made by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox during an alleged burglary at his New Jersey home last week has been released.

In a transcript of the call, which was obtained by WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, Cox told the dispatcher he had a shotgun and was about to "blow his brains out" should the suspect gain entry into his Mullica Hill home.

"I got somebody trying to break into my house and I'm about to blow his brains out right now," Cox told the 911 operator.

The defensive lineman said the man busted part of his door, again saying: "I have a shotgun. If he comes into my house, I have a shotgun, I'm going to blow his brains out."

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES' FLETCHER COX GRABS SHOTGUN TO DEFEND HOME FROM GIRLFRIEND'S EX: REPORT

Later during the call, Cox told the operator: "I swear, you've got about 30 seconds."

Cox said the man was "busting every window" of his house and urged the police to "hurry up."

"I'm standing at my door if he comes into my house, I'm telling you right now. My gun is on safety and I'm going to blow his brains out," Cox said.

The suspect then got into his black Porsche, according to Cox, who said he saw him pull out and drive away. Cox confirmed to police that his gun was "down and unloaded" following the attempted burglary.

The suspect was identified as Corbyn Nyemah. According to court documents, he showed up at Cox's house looking for his ex-girlfriend, whom Cox is now dating. The woman has not been identified.

Nyemah allegedly damaged the woman's car, which was outside Cox's residence, and tried to enter the home by throwing rocks at the front door.

The suspect also walked around the property with a baseball bat and repeatedly tried to enter the home through the garage, surveillance footage showed, per ABC 7.

BRETT FAVRE SYMPATHIZES WITH SAM DARNOLD, KNOWS A THING OR TWO ABOUT 'SEEING GHOSTS'

The suspect fled in his vehicle and was pursued by police, but WPVI said the chase ended at Commodore Barry Bridge because of a probable cause affidavit. U.S. Marshals detained the suspect late last week.

Nyemah has been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and other charges, according to ABC 7.

The suspect had told WPVI that much of what he is accused of is true; he reportedly wanted to talk to his ex-girlfriend of two years and said they were working to rekindle their relationship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No one was injured during the incident. Nyemah is expected to appear in court later this month.

Cox said he will not talk about what happened because it's a personal matter. The lineman has played in seven games for the Eagles this season.