Flames aim for 3rd straight win, rare victory in Anaheim

The Calgary Flames will aim for their first three-game winning streak in nearly a year when they visit the first-place Anaheim Ducks in Friday's battle at the Honda Center.

The Flames are coming off wins over Vancouver and San Jose, giving the club its third two-game win streak of the season. On Thursday, Calgary will try to put together three consecutive victories for the first time since a five-game streak from March 6-15 of last season.

Calgary, however, will have to end a lengthy skid in Anaheim in order to extend its streak on Thursday. The Flames have lost 15 straight in Orange County since last winning at the Honda Center on Jan. 19, 2004. Anaheim is also one of the best home teams in the NHL this season, going 9-1-0 as the host in 2013.

After a 4-2 win Sunday against Vancouver, the Flames completed a perfect two- game homestand with Wednesday's 4-1 decision over San Jose. Miikka Kiprusoff returned from a MCL sprain to post 32 stops in the win for the Flames.

Kiprusoff had been out since Feb. 5 when he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but he was activated off injured reserve prior to the game.

"He was solid right from the get-go," said Calgary head coach Bob Hartley about Kiprusoff. "He wanted to be ready for tonight and he was."

Jarome Iginla had a goal and an assist while Curtis Glencross, Roman Cervenka and Blake Comeau each scored for Calgary, which has won four straight at home, but will start a three-game road trip on Thursday.

Calgary is 3-3-2 as the visiting team this season.

Anaheim, meanwhile, is leading the Pacific Division by nine points thanks to a 16-3-3 record on the season. Los Angeles, San Jose and Dallas are all currently tied for second with 26 points and Phoenix is one point back in last place.

The Ducks recently went 1-0-2 in a three-game series against the Coyotes. Anaheim lost a pair of 5-4 shootout decisions in Phoenix before notching a 2-0 home win over the Coyotes on Wednesday. Jonas Hiller made 18 saves for his first shutout of the season to help Anaheim win the third meeting in five days between the two clubs.

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who have won nine straight as the host since a 5-0 loss to Vancouver on Jan. 25 in their home opener. It's the Ducks' longest home winning streak since taking 10 in a row from Feb. 17-March 26, 2008.

Corey Perry lit the lamp in the first period for Anaheim and has recorded 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) over his last 10 games.

"We came out and played the game we wanted to," Getzlaf said. "That was a lot better defensive effort. We shut them down. Goaltending played great and didn't allow any second chances. It was a good healthy game. Both teams had hard fought nights."

Ducks center Kyle Palmieri has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury and could miss a third straight contest on Thursday.

Anaheim has taken three of four and seven of nine overall against the Flames.