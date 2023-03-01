First-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer makes history at Cameron Indoor Stadium

When Mike Krzyzewski announced the end of his Hall of Fame career last season, Duke basketball entered a new era.

The Cameron Crazies were unsure of what to expect from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer after Duke went to New Orleans for the 2022 Final Four.

And now Scheyer has made history.

With Duke’s 71-67 win over NC State Tuesday night, Scheyer made ACC history by going undefeated at home in his first year as head coach, the first to do so.

The Blue Devils finished the regular season 15-0 at Cameron Indoor Stadium , going undefeated at home for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

"We just wanted to finish it out and get a win and, obviously, protect home court and go undefeated all season at home. I'm just glad we got it done," junior guard Jeremy Roach said, according to ESPN.

"It means a lot. Shoutout to all the Crazies. They've been doing a great job, camping out, supporting us all year. They give us that energy, that boost that we need, and it's been a fun ride with them."

The win was the fifth in a row for Duke as they improved to 22-8 on the season.

It was the last home game of the year for the Blue Devils as they head to North Carolina on Saturday for their final game of the season.

"Going into every game, personally, I felt that we could not lose a game here," freshman forward Kyle Filipowski said. "That's just the mindset I had moving forward; that's what we're going to continue doing now."