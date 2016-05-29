Fielder, Moreland lead Rangers past Pirates

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Struggling sluggers Prince Fielder and Mitch Moreland homered during Texas' four-run fourth inning, and the Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 on Sunday for their eighth straight series victory at home.

Texas starter Martin Perez (3-4), with a history of getting rattled in jams, escaped an inning with a runner at third and no outs for the second consecutive start. The left-hander gave up two runs in six innings and finished May with a 2.23 ERA.

Fielder ended a 34-game homer drought with his third of the season leading off the fourth. Moreland, who stopped a 1-for-27 skid with a homer Saturday, hit a three-run shot halfway up the upper deck in right field for his sixth, making it 4-2.

Pittsburgh lefty Francisco Liriano (4-4) had yet to give up a homer to a left-handed hitter this season.