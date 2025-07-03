Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Fever rule out Caitlin Clark for 4th-straight game ahead of All-Star break

Clark was named one of the captains in All-Star Game on July 19

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Michele Tafoya on Caitlin Clark's All-Star ranking Video

Michele Tafoya on Caitlin Clark's All-Star ranking

Michele Tafoya appears on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" to talk the latest controversy surrounding WNBA players and Caitlin Clark.

The Indiana Fever, fresh off the Commissioner's Cup final victory, will be again without guard Caitlin Clark for Thursday night’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, as she remains sidelined for the fourth straight game with a lingering groin injury. 

The update comes just weeks before Clark is due to serve as a captain in the WNBA All-Star game. 

Caitlin Clark Commissioner's Cup

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, puts on a Commissioner's Cup Champions hat after defeating the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. (Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images)

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, just a day after the Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx to win the league’s in-season tournament, head coach Stephanie White spoke about Clark’s extended absence and the precautions the team is taking with her long-term health in mind. 

"I don’t have anything in my head other than what I’m told. My goal has always been the same, I don’t want this to be something that lingers – that we come back too soon," White said. "We want to make sure that she is 100% ready to go and that we put her long-term health and wellness at the forefront."

White added that with just a handful of games left before the league heads into the All-Star break, the timing of Clark’s absence worked out well. She noted that Clark herself is eager to return. 

caitlin clark benched

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, looks on against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center on July 1, 2025. (Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images)

"She wants to play, and she’s working to play, and she has been working to play. I think after a few days, it’s like, ‘Okay, we’ve got a little bit of time,’ thinking – what, five games before All-Star break? We’ve got a little bit of time, so let’s just ease her mind, even though she’s ansty, and let’s do this the right way and make sure that we’re ready to go and 100% when she comes back." 

Clark never missed a game during her college career at Iowa or during her first season in the WNBA when she earned the Rookie of the Year award. However, her sophomore season has been plagued with missed games. 

Four games into the 2025 season, Clark was sidelined for five games with a quad injury. She returned and played in five games where she seemingly fell into a shooting slump before missing another stretch of time with her current injury. 

Caitlin Clark dribbling

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, dribbles the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena. (Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images)

Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists this season. The All-Star game will be hosted by Indiana on July 19. 

