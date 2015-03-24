Ferris State's Vander Laan wins Harlon Hill Trophy

Florence, AL (SportsNetwork.com) - Ferris State quarterback Jason Vander Laan has been awarded the Harlon Hill Trophy honoring the nation's top Division II football player.

Vander Laan received the honor after putting together an outstanding junior campaign in which the Chicago-area native rushed for 1,466 yards and 20 touchdowns and added 2,381 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air.

His efforts enabled Ferris State to lead Division II in total offense and produce an 11-0 record during the regular season.

Vander Laan, the first player from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to win the award since current Detroit Lions tailback Joique Bell in 2009, edged out Henderson State quarterback Kevin Rodgers in the balloting. Vander Laan received a total of 152 points, with Rodgers collecting 143.