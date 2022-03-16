Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Fernando Tatis has surgery on broken left wrist, out 3 months

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year and also was on the COVID-19 injury list at one point

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist on Wednesday.

General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. Tatis led the NL with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It's unclear how the electrifying player broke his wrist, but there were reports in December that he had a motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. Preller said on Monday that the team believed the injury occurred early in the offseason but that Tatis didn't start feeling it until he began taking swings about a month ago in preparation for spring training.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, is helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler, left, and a trainer during the first inning the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, is helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler, left, and a trainer during the first inning the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Tatis, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year and also was on the COVID-19 injury list at one point. He batted .282 with 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kim Ha-seong is expected to replace Tatis at shortstop. Kim is entering his second big league season after starring in his native Korea.

He signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with the Padres during spring training last year.