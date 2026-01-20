Fernando Mendoza celebrates national title win with Indiana priests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza had God in his heart and faith on his mind as he helped the team to its first college football national championship on Monday night.

Mendoza may have needed some divine intervention against the Miami Hurricanes as he was bruised and battered throughout the night. He helped the Hoosiers extend their lead when he ran the ball into the end zone on 4th down about midway through the fourth. He leaped from the 2-yard line and did a full-body stretch to get the ball across the goal line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Through it all, he gave "glory to God" in his postgame interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe.

Furthermore, Mendoza had the outstanding performance in front of two pastors from the campus of Indiana University. Father Patrick Hyde and Father Ben Keller of Saint Paul Church were among the thousands of Hoosiers fans in attendance.

ESPN caught them and Mendoza celebrating after the Hoosiers wrapped up the win.

INDIANA WINS COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IN THRILLER OVER MIAMI

"For this team, for this young man, and for this experience, I give thanks and glory to God!" Hyde wrote on X on Tuesday morning.

Mendoza was also seen hugging his family members on the field as Hoosiers players celebrated the 27-21 victory.

The Heisman Trophy winner has been open about his faith throughout the season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The only reason I’ve gotten to this point is because there’s so many different people helping me in my journey, and [the Saint Paul priests] have been one," he said, via Church Leaders. "They’ve done so much to help me, whether it’s confession or just to be able to talk or just Mass every Sunday. So I really give a lot that I have accomplished this season to the Lord, and we give thanks to God."