FC Dallas, Paul Arriola agree to 4-year contract

Arriola has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. in 2017

Associated Press
Winger Paul Arriola signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer's Dallas team on Friday, a week after he was acquired in a trade from D.C. United.

The 26-year-old was obtained on Jan. 26 for $1.5 million in General Allocation Money this year and $500,000 next year.

FILE  -United States forward Paul Arriola (7) follows a play during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Arriola has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. He missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.

Arriola has eight goals in 43 international appearances.