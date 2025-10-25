Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Fan storms court during NBA game seeking selfie with Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell

Security quickly escorted the individual out during the Cavaliers-Nets matchup

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
An overzealous fan was escorted out by Brooklyn Nets security during Thursday night’s game after storming the court in an attempt to get a selfie with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. 

The incident unfolded with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, with Cleveland leading the game, 121-115. The fan, wearing a purple sweatshirt, ran onto the court after a whistle and headed straight toward Mitchell with a phone in his hand. 

Fan attempts to take a selfie with Donovan Mitchell

Referee Curtis Blair, left, attempts to stop a fan who ran on the court towards Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Barclays Center in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Broadcast cameras caught the NBA player immediately backing up before security quickly grabbed hold of the man. 

The game was briefly delayed as the fan was escorted out by security. 

After the game, Mitchell revealed what the individual wanted and why he approached him specifically. 

"I took a few steps back and then I repositioned my feet, and I was ready to handle whatever was necessary," he said, via CBS Sports. "The kid wanted a selfie. I know he's probably doing some jail time, but when he gets out, he's probably got a great selfie. Sorry, I don't think that's a joke."

A fan is taken off the court

A fan is taken off the court in the fourth quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Wendell Cruz/Imagn Images)

Teammate Jarrett Allen commended Barclays Center security for their quick action. 

"At first, I was confused. And I saw him running towards Don and took a step towards him. But they have great security at Barclays Center," he said. "Shoutout to them, they took care of it. When he left the court, his feet didn't touch the ground. They carried him out the building."

The fan’s fate wasn’t immediately clear, but future visits to the Barclays Center might not be in the cards for him. 

Donovan Mitchell looks to pass

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Barclays Center in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As for Mitchell and the Cavs, they wrapped up the night with a 131-124 victory over the Nets. Mitchell scored 35 points, and Allen and Sam Merrill added 22 each. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

