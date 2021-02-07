Family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, three others honored guests at Super Bowl LV: reports

The family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and three other Washington D.C. police officers were in attendance at Super Bowl LV on Sunday as honored guests.

Officers Mike Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Lila Morris were at Raymond James Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sicknick, 42, was struck in the head by a fire extinguisher while "physically engaging" with rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said. He collapsed once he returned to his division and died at the hospital from his injuries the next day. Sicknick was one of five people who died as a result of the rioting.

House Majority Leader Rep. Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said that his heroism "helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution."

CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK LIES IN HONOR AT CAPITOL; BIDEN, OTHERS PAY RESPECTS

Sicknick, 42, of South River, N.J., enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, before he deployed to Saudi Arabia and later Kyrgyzstan. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008 and was known to lawmakers, staff and others who passed through the building’s doors each morning.

According to WUSA 9, Hodges was crushed in the doorway as Capitol rioters tried to get into the building. Fanone was beaten and suffered a heart attack. Morris was injured as rioters tried to push through Hodges in the doorway during the riot.

The attack led to uncertainty, fear, and political turmoil in Congress as Biden began his presidency. House Democrats impeached former President Trump a week after the attack, sending a charge of "incitement of insurrection" to the Senate, where Republicans are unlikely to provide the votes necessary to convict him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The building has since been cut off from the public, surrounded by large metal fences and defended by the National Guard.