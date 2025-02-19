Famed ‘Miracle on Ice’ captain praises Team USA ahead of 4 Nations final vs Canada: ‘Best team in the world'

If the anticipation for the rematch between Team USA and Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off wasn’t high enough, Mike Eruzione’s speech will just about do it for every supporter of the Stars and Stripes.

The NHL teased their "4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled" show, a behind-the-scenes look at the NHL stars playing for their countries, with the "Miracle on Ice" captain making a speech at a team dinner.

The "Miracle on Ice" American team was the famous squad that took down the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics to win the gold medal. Eruzione, 70, was captain of that famed team.

While it’s unknown when the speech took place, the words Eruzione said to Team USA are simply perfect ahead of the championship game.

"When you put that jersey on, it separates yourself," Eruzione said. "This is a big deal, and you’re going to send a message to how far we’ve come in this country and the type of players that we have."

The message was already sent in Montreal when these two teams met this past Saturday, a game where three fights broke out in nine seconds and Team USA eventually scored three unanswered goals for the 3-1 victory.

There was also some controversy and tension leading up to those fights once the puck dropped, as Canadian fans let out boos during the U.S. national anthem, which players like Matthew Tkachuk, who fought Brandon Hagel immediately, admitted he didn’t like.

But when the animosity was over, it was clear that Team USA could compete with Team Canada — a group of stars playing for a country where hockey is its national sport, and they’ve proven why many times in the past.

Eruzione, though, couldn’t be more confident in saying he believes the best team in the world was right in front of him at dinner.

"You are so damn good," he said. "Embrace it, enjoy it. Because this is special. I can’t wait to watch you guys play because guess what? The best team in the world sitting right in front of me right now.

"Go out and show it, and bring something special back. That’s something you’ll remember the rest of your lives."

It may not be the Winter Olympics — that will be played in Italy next year — but there is a massive sense of pride that Team USA felt in Montreal, and will surely feel in Boston on Thursday night when puck drops in the TD Garden.

