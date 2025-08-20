Falcons star offensive lineman carted off field with apparent lower leg injury during practice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary was carted off the field during practice Wednesday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury.

The team huddled around McGary and the music was turned off as he was helped onto the cart and taken into the building, according to Falcons reporter Joe Patrick.

"Kaleb McGary was carted off, is receiving an MRI and we’ll have an update at the appropriate time," a team spokesperson said, per the Falcons’ website.

McGary signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension earlier this month. He has spent his entire six-year career with the Falcons after being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washington.

McGary has been exceptionally durable throughout his career, playing in 93 of a possible 98 regular-season games since his debut.

With Michael Penix Jr. now the Falcons’ starting quarterback — a left-handed passer — McGary was expected to serve as his blindside blocker.

Elijah Wilkinson stepped in at right tackle after McGary left practice. In the Falcons’ second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, Wilkinson played left tackle after lining up at left guard in the opener against the Detroit Lions.

The Falcons’ offensive tackle depth will be tested if McGary misses an extended period of time. Backup swing tackle Storm Norton underwent ankle surgery and is expected to be out six to eight weeks, per ESPN's report. Norton had not been practicing with the team for most of training camp.

The Falcons hope McGary will be healthy in time for their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

