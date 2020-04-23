Falcons select A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 pick of the NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected cornerback A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Clemson cornerback was the best defensive back left on the board after Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson both went in the top 10. Terrell was the next best thing for Atlanta.

Terrell played three seasons at Clemson and became one of the top defensive backs in the ACC during his sophomore season. He had 53 tackles and three interceptions in 14 games in 2018. The next season, he recorded 34 tackles and two interceptions.

The Falcons definitely needed to address their secondary. The Falcons were 23rd in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed last season. Terrell could potentially become the lockdown cornerback the team needs to help them out on defense.

Atlanta finished 7-9 last season and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. There will be a tremendous amount of pressure for the team to get back to their winning ways. They are only a few years removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

The Falcons have five selections left in the draft. Their next pick will come in the second round at No. 47.