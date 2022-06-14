Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals series sees ratings dip

NBA Finals Game 6 is set for Thursday night

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Taking a greater step back than Draymond Green this NBA Finals series are the TV ratings, which just came in for Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

According to TVLine, Monday night’s tie-breaking contest garnered 13.025 million viewers, a massive step down from Game 5’s of the past and other games in the NBA’s most-watched series of the year.

Stephen Curry #30 and Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California. 

Stephen Curry #30 and Gary Payton II #0 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 05, 2022 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Compared to 2018’s Game 5 between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, viewership for this year’s championship dropped by over five million viewers (18.34 million).

Even Game 2’s in the past boasted stronger audiences than this year’s series, which improves with every game but still fails to launch.

"In 2018, Game 2 garnered nearly 18.5 million viewers, nearly 19.7 million in 2017, about 17.5 million in 2016, and back up to about 19.2 in 2015," relays OutKick’s Cortney Weil.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

2022 NBA Finals

Game 1: 11.9 million

Game 2: 11.9 million

Game 3: 11.5 million

Game 4: 12.1 million

Game 5: 13.025 million

The NBA’s gradual decline in viewership over the past several seasons has run concurrently with several topics debated around the Association, including their avid political messaging during broadcasts, waning interest in matchups and a strained connection with a critical portion of the NBA’s viewership in China.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

With the winner of Finals Game 5 going on to win the championship 73.3 percent of the time, a lack of audience for a vital point in the series proves daunting for the NBA, even as legacy franchises fail to excite an audience when woke politics are in the way.