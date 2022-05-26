Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Formula One
Published

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, 91, arrested for carrying gun while boarding private plane: report

Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, but was unaware it was in his luggage, police said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane, according to multiple reports. 

Ecclestone, 91, was boarding the plane to Switzerland when Brazilian police said they found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in his luggage during an X-ray screening at Viracopos airport in Campinas, Reuters reported. 

While Ecclestone was unaware the gun was in his luggage, he acknowledged owning the weapon, which was seized after the incident, police said.

British Chief Executive Of The Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone wearing a logo adorned white shirt while standing in the Formula One paddock at the 2013 German Grand Prix, Nurburgring, Germany, on the 6th July 2013. 

British Chief Executive Of The Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone wearing a logo adorned white shirt while standing in the Formula One paddock at the 2013 German Grand Prix, Nurburgring, Germany, on the 6th July 2013.  (Photo by Darren Heath/Getty Images)

The former executive was released to continue his journey to Switzerland after paying 6,060 Brazilian reals ($1,240). 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ecclestone is married to Brazilian-born Fabiana Ecclestone and is a frequent visitor to the South American country.

Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emeritus of the Formula One Group, and his wife Fabiana walk in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 29, 2019, in Sochi, Russia.

Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emeritus of the Formula One Group, and his wife Fabiana walk in the Paddock before the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 29, 2019, in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Gun owners are allowed to possess firearms in Brazil if they can prove they need the weapons for their own security.  

F1 DRIVER SEBASTIAN VETTEL CHASED THIEVES ON SCOOTER AFTER BEING ROBBED IN BARCELONA

The former boss told authorities he kept the pistol on a farm in Sao Paulo after buying the weapon from a Formula One mechanic roughly five years ago. 

Ecclestone, who was listed by Forbes as having a net worth of $3.4 billion in 2021, spent roughly four decades as the head of Formula One before stepping down in 2017. 

He gained a marketing grip on Formula One in the late 1970s by selling its TV rights and the British business magnate controlled the sport until his decision to step down. 

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone stands at the starting grid prior to the start of the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29, 2018.

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone stands at the starting grid prior to the start of the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at the city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ecclestone continues to attend races and meet drivers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital