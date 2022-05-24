Expand / Collapse search
Formula One
Published

F1 driver Sebastian Vettel chased thieves on scooter after being robbed in Barcelona

Vettel tracked the Apple AirPods in the bag

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Aston Martin Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel had a bag stolen from a car in Barcelona following the Spanish Grand Prix, and he wasn't having it.

The four-time F1 champion quickly transformed into sleuth to try and recover his property.

According to a statement released by the team, Vettel used his iPhone to locate the AirPods that were in the bag and set off to find it.

Local newspaper El Periodico reported that Vettel used a scooter to chase the signal through the city.

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel tried to track his stolen bag using the Apple AirPods that were in it.

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel tried to track his stolen bag using the Apple AirPods that were in it. (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, he was only able to find the AirPods, which had apparently been discarded and were no longer with the bag. The other contents have not been revealed.

Vettel drives for the Aston Martin Formula One team.

Vettel drives for the Aston Martin Formula One team. (Peter J. Fox/Getty Images)

TEST: THE $29 APPLE AIRTAG CAN MAKE A GOOD STOLEN VEHICLE LOCATOR

The incident comes with some irony as Vettel was fined $5,500 at the race in Melbourne, Australia, when his racing car broke down during practice and he borrowed a scooter to drive back to the pits on the track before the session was officially over.

Vettel finished 11th at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Vettel finished 11th at the Spanish Grand Prix. (Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Vettel is the second F1 driver to be the victim of a crime this year, after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was mobbed by fans while on a walk in Viareggio, Italy, and one of them slipped the $300,000 Richard Mille watch he was wearing off his wrist.

Vettel finished the Spanish Grand Prix in 11th place, just one position out of the points. 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos