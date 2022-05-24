F1 driver Sebastian Vettel chased thieves on scooter after being robbed in Barcelona

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aston Martin Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel had a bag stolen from a car in Barcelona following the Spanish Grand Prix, and he wasn't having it.

The four-time F1 champion quickly transformed into sleuth to try and recover his property.

According to a statement released by the team, Vettel used his iPhone to locate the AirPods that were in the bag and set off to find it.

Local newspaper El Periodico reported that Vettel used a scooter to chase the signal through the city.

Unfortunately, he was only able to find the AirPods, which had apparently been discarded and were no longer with the bag. The other contents have not been revealed.

The incident comes with some irony as Vettel was fined $5,500 at the race in Melbourne, Australia, when his racing car broke down during practice and he borrowed a scooter to drive back to the pits on the track before the session was officially over.

Vettel is the second F1 driver to be the victim of a crime this year, after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was mobbed by fans while on a walk in Viareggio, Italy, and one of them slipped the $300,000 Richard Mille watch he was wearing off his wrist.

Vettel finished the Spanish Grand Prix in 11th place, just one position out of the points.