Ex-Redskins cheerleader weighs in on Trump's appearance at Commanders vs Lions game

Former Washington Redskins cheerleader Jillian Anderson says she believes that most Americans aren't reflective of the ones who booed President Donald Trump at Sunday's Commanders vs. Lions game.

Still, she wasn't surprised to hear it from local D.C. residents, as a former resident herself.

"I lived in D.C. for 13 years. When I was younger, I kept a lot of my political beliefs to myself because the area is aggressively liberal and at the time, I was more concerned about confrontation. Honestly, I'm not surprised parts of the crowd booed him. That's the same city that has repeatedly elected Mayor Bowser, they clearly don't know what's good for them," Anderson told Fox News Digital, later praising Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who did Trump's signature dance after scoring a touchdown.

"I’m from a blue-collar town in the Midwest, and I relate way more to the Detroit Lions player doing the Trump dance. The past 10 months of accomplishments while Trump has been in office have been historic – he just keeps winning for America. I think the majority of the country agrees, and that liberal crowd isn’t reflective of that."

Anderson cheered on the Redskins' sideline from 2012 to 2014. But she wishes she was there cheering on Sunday when Trump was there.

"I personally would’ve loved to have been working when President Trump watched a game. I guarantee Trump’s presence added a whole new level of energy to FedEx Field. Watching it on TV was exciting, but I can’t imagine how incredible it must’ve been to be on the field playing for him, dancing on the sidelines, or just sitting in the stands, soaking it all in," she said.

"I even saw people doing the Trump dance, including a Lions player. And the flyover by Air Force One, that had to be unforgettable for all those dedicated generations of fans, who are building memories together."

Some Commanders fans at Sunday's game were the subject of controversy after they booed Trump as he read the names of those enlisting in the U.S. military over the team's public address system.The new members of the military were at Northwest Stadium as part of the NFL’s "Salute to Service" festivities ahead of Veterans Day.

The boos came at a time when outlook of Trump in the Washington, D.C., area was impacted by the recent government shutdown. Days before the game, ESPN reported that Trump wants the Commanders' new $3.7 billion stadium project to be named after him.

The White House did not confirm the report, but in a previous statement, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "That would surely be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible."

Sunday also marked the first time a sitting U.S. president attended an NFL regular season game since 1978. He was at the 2025 Super Bowl, which the Philadelphia Eagles won over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country. The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members and their families this Sunday," the Commanders said in a statement.

