Commanders fans face backlash for booing Trump during US military ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders fans faced backlash on Sunday as they booed President Donald Trump as he read the names of those enlisting in the U.S. military.

The new members of the military were at Northwest Stadium as part of the NFL’s "Salute to Service" festivities ahead of Veterans Day. Trump was seen at the stadium reading off names on the public address system of the stadium.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, boos from Commanders fans were heard. NFL fans who tuned in to watch Trump at halftime of the game took issue with the boos, saying it was disrespectful toward those who were going to protect the U.S. from its enemies.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a touchdown and performed Trump’s signature dance move in the end zone. The score came before Trump arrived in Landover, Maryland, for the game.

TRUMP SAYS COMMANDERS 'HAVE TO GET A TOUCHDOWN' WHILE IN FOX BOOTH; WASHINGTON'S QB FINDS RECEIVER FOR SCORE

Trump received a mix of cheers and boos as he got to the stadium from Mar-a-Lago. He spent the morning golfing and demanding that Democrats put an end to the government shutdown.

Before he left Landover, he spent some time in the FOX broadcast booth calling the game with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma.

The Commanders welcomed Trump to the stadium days before the game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are honored to welcome President Trump to the game as we celebrate those who have served and continue to serve our country," Commanders club president Mark Clouse said earlier this week. "The entire Commanders organization is proud to participate in the NFL’s league-wide Salute to Service initiative, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, active-duty service members, and their families this Sunday."