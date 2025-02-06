Ex-Patriots star Malcolm Butler remains evasive on infamous Super Bowl benching: 'It is what it is'

Seven years after Malcolm Butler was mysteriously benched in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, the star cornerback is choosing to remain silent on the matter.

Butler, who won two Super Bowls during his tenure with the Patriots, which included his game-ending interception on the one-yard line against the Seattle Seahawks, has maintained all these years later that his absence in the Super Bowl in 2018 was simply a "coach’s decision."

"It was just a coach’s decision," Butler said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub this week.

"It’s just loyalty. Nobody embarrassing nobody. It is what it is."

Butler came on the field for just special teams play, but never played any defensive snaps during the game. Theories about why Bill Belichick benched Butler have been floated through the years, but the former player denied them during Tuesday’s appearance, including speculation that he was benched for attending parties before the game.

"No, I think a ring is more important than a party. I can do that for the rest of my life. In fact, I did last night," he said. "We are grown men. We do got a time to be at work and a time to not be messing off."

The mystery behind Butler’s benching was discussed in Apple TV+’s docuseries "Dynasty."

Owner Robert Kraft said he has been told it was not "football-related."

"What has been told to me is that there was something personal going on between Bill and Malcolm that was not football-related," he said in the documentary, via AL.com. "I always felt that every decision Bill had made had been to put what was in the best interests of the team first and put emotion aside. But with Malcolm, he did just the opposite."

The following season, Butler signed a contract with the Tennessee Titans , where he played under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Butler praised Vrabel’s coaching abilities as the former Patriot returns to New England this season as head coach.

"He’s a great coach, he’s a players’ coach – he feels [the] players. He has the same philosophy as Bill Belichick, but he’s a little nice," Butler said of Vrabel with a laugh.