Denver Broncos
Ex-Ole Miss star quarterback gives perfect answer for question about Broncos' situation

Chad Kelly was initially taken by the Broncos in 2017

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Chad Kelly, a former star quarterback at Ole Miss who led the team to a Sugar Bowl victory in 2016, threw his hat into the ring to start for the Denver Broncos after the team’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Broncos fans were unhappy with the performance of Russell Wilson in the blowout defeat and Brett Rypien’s garbage time play yielded a pick-six for Rams defensive back Cobie Durant in the final minutes of the game.

Chad Kelly #6 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball during training camp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on August 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Chad Kelly #6 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball during training camp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on August 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kelly was keenly aware of what was happening with the Broncos on Sunday and had the perfect answer for a question former defensive end Derek Wolfe lobbed out on Twitter. Wolfe asked Broncos fans who they would rather see at quarterback for Denver – Rypien, Wilson or Baker Mayfield.

"Chad," Kelly replied.

He made clear in subsequent tweets he was ready to take the reins if the Broncos needed him.

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, was the last pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and chosen by the Broncos. However, he was released after he was arrested on first-degree criminal trespassing and he later pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespassing for the incident. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts and was suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Indianapolis would release him for a moment and then re-sign him to the practice squad. The two officially parted ways in September 2020.

Chad Kelly #12 of the Toronto Argonauts on the field before the game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Regina, Canada.

Chad Kelly #12 of the Toronto Argonauts on the field before the game between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Regina, Canada. (Brent Just/Getty Images)

Chad Kelly #12 of the Toronto Argonauts scrambles with the ball in the 109th Grey Cup game between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Regina, Canada. 

Chad Kelly #12 of the Toronto Argonauts scrambles with the ball in the 109th Grey Cup game between the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Regina, Canada.  (Brent Just/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Kelly joined the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. He would work his way to backup quarterback and started int the team’s final game of the regular season. He would be thrust into the Grey Cup after starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson left with an injury and led the team to a come-from-behind victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Kelly could be in line for a job come training camp.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.