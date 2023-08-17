Expand / Collapse search
Northwestern Wildcats

Ex-Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald lands new role following controversial dismissal

Fitzgerald was fired by Northwestern in July following a hazing investigation

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has made a decision about his future. 

He'll serve as a parent volunteer for the Loyola Academy football team. The move was first reported by Record North Shore.

Loyola Academy is a high school located outside of Chicago, where two of Fitzgerald's sons are enrolled. Fitzgerald was with Northwestern for more than two decades, serving as an assistant coach in 2002. He was the Wildcats' head coach from 2006 until he was fired July 10 amid a hazing scandal

Fitzgerald required a background check and had to sign a mandatory code of conduct to volunteer at Loyola.

Fitzgerld's oldest son, Jack, played at Loyola before he enrolled at Northwestern and is on Northwestern's roster primarily working as a student assistant.

Fitzgerald has previously said he was unaware of the alleged hazing incidents. He also claimed Northwestern's investigation lacked sufficient evidence that he had knowledge of the alleged acts.

Several former players have filed lawsuits against the university, alleging they were victims of hazing, and some of the former Northwestern players have named Fitzgerald as a defendant.

Loyola Academy issued a statement saying its parent volunteers provide assistance in several parts of the program, including "game day management, logistics and offering fresh insight."

Loyola Academy kicks off its season Aug. 26.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.