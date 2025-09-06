Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars' Travis Hunter discusses transition from Heisman Trophy winner to dual-threat NFL rookie

Former Colorado star will debut Sunday against Panthers

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
College was plenty of fun and games for Travis Hunter — and how could it not be?

The former Colorado standout became a household name after transferring from Jackson State, alongside Deion and Shedeur Sanders, by making plays on both offense and defense.

In his final season as a Buffalo, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy and parlayed that into becoming the second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who gave up a haul in the NFL Draft to get him.

Travis Hunter runs onto the field

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium. (IMAGN)

He's currently listed as the Jags' No. 2 wide receiver and No. 3 cornerback — ironically, he was originally seen as more of a corner than a receiver early in college.

Hunter mastered both ends of the field in college, but the National Football League is a different beast.

Everyone is faster, stronger, and wiser. That latter detail is what Hunter has been trying to focus on since getting drafted.

"Just the mental part, you gotta be mentally strong and ready for whatever comes your way," he told Fox News Digital. "You still got a point to prove. And the playbook, you gotta retain stuff a lot faster and apply that to the field."

Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter looks on before a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at EverBank Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

A large part of what has helped him do that is CELSIUS Energy and being a staple of their "Live. Fit. Go." campaign. Hunter signed an NIL deal with the energy drink company before his Heisman campaign, and it contributed to his "great" camp.

"Just keeping my energy levels up, make sure I’m locked in and focused for the amount of energy I need. And I’m very excited to be a part of the campaign. They chose me to be one of their people, and I’m excited to keep working with them."

"It was great to be locked in, learn the playbook, know the guys and get comfortable with my teammates," he added.

Travis Hunter with CELSIUS

Travis Hunter has been a part of the CELSIUS team since signing with them before his Heisman Trophy campaign last year. (CELSIUS)

The Jags host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. And now that his NFL debut is here, his true role is simple.

"Just me being myself," he said. "Going out there and being what everyone thinks I can be."

