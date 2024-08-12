Ex-NFL star Drew Bledsoe thinks playing Olympic flag football might be fun, would want Tyreek Hill on team

Drew Bledsoe received a Super Bowl ring during the 2001 season when he watched Tom Brady lead the New England Patriots to the first of many championships.

But Bledsoe appeared to be willing to try to accomplish at least one thing Brady hasn’t been able to have a chance to do: go for gold.

The Los Angeles Olympics will welcome flag football in 2028. NFL stars have expressed interest in joining the American team to try to capture the first-ever gold medal.

Bledsoe appeared on the first episode of "The Ricky Cobb Show" on OutKick on Monday and said he would be willing to give it a shot if possible.

"That might be fun because I could still get it going," Bledsoe told Cobb. "As long as no one is hitting me and I get the three-alligator count, give me Tyreek Hill and some of these great slot receivers that nobody from another country can cover. I think we could have some fun."

Bledsoe hasn’t played football professionally since the 2006 season with the Dallas Cowboys, and by 2028, he will be 56.

But the Paris Olympics proved that age was just a number.

Juan Antonio Jiménez of Spain competed in an equestrian event during the Paris Olympics at the prime age of 65.

As long as Bledsoe can sling it, he could at least turn heads at a trial competition.

It’s unclear how the rosters will be set.

USA Football announced its national team men’s and women’s rosters for the IFAF Flag Football World Championships, which start on Aug. 27 in Finland. The U.S. is in Group A in both the men’s and women’s competitions. There were no NFL players on the roster.