Olympics

Ex-NFL star Drew Bledsoe thinks playing Olympic flag football might be fun, would want Tyreek Hill on team

Getting an Olympic gold medal would just add to solid career for Bledsoe

Ryan Gaydos
Drew Bledsoe received a Super Bowl ring during the 2001 season when he watched Tom Brady lead the New England Patriots to the first of many championships.

But Bledsoe appeared to be willing to try to accomplish at least one thing Brady hasn’t been able to have a chance to do: go for gold.

Drew Bledsoe in 2019

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe is shown before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Olympics will welcome flag football in 2028. NFL stars have expressed interest in joining the American team to try to capture the first-ever gold medal.

Bledsoe appeared on the first episode of "The Ricky Cobb Show" on OutKick on Monday and said he would be willing to give it a shot if possible.

"That might be fun because I could still get it going," Bledsoe told Cobb. "As long as no one is hitting me and I get the three-alligator count, give me Tyreek Hill and some of these great slot receivers that nobody from another country can cover. I think we could have some fun."

Drew Bledsoe at Netflix

Drew Bledsoe attends "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bledsoe hasn’t played football professionally since the 2006 season with the Dallas Cowboys, and by 2028, he will be 56.

But the Paris Olympics proved that age was just a number.

Juan Antonio Jiménez of Spain competed in an equestrian event during the Paris Olympics at the prime age of 65.

As long as Bledsoe can sling it, he could at least turn heads at a trial competition.

Drew Bledsoe in 2023

Drew Bledsoe is shown prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s unclear how the rosters will be set.

USA Football announced its national team men’s and women’s rosters for the IFAF Flag Football World Championships, which start on Aug. 27 in Finland. The U.S. is in Group A in both the men’s and women’s competitions. There were no NFL players on the roster.

